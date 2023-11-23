TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) PT Raised to $76.00

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $70.00 to $76.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Evercore ISI downgraded TransUnion from an outperform rating to an in-line rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on TransUnion from $57.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. StockNews.com began coverage on TransUnion in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Barclays lowered their price objective on TransUnion from $80.00 to $55.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on TransUnion from $92.00 to $75.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, TransUnion has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $73.36.

Shares of TransUnion stock opened at $59.20 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.62. TransUnion has a 1 year low of $42.09 and a 1 year high of $82.75. The company has a market capitalization of $11.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.54.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The business services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.04). TransUnion had a negative net margin of 6.53% and a positive return on equity of 13.49%. The business had revenue of $968.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $982.95 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.85 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that TransUnion will post 3.22 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.105 per share. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 16th. TransUnion’s payout ratio is -32.81%.

In related news, Director Linda Zukauckas acquired 2,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $43.62 per share, with a total value of $102,507.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 7,781 shares in the company, valued at $339,407.22. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other TransUnion news, Director Thomas L. Monahan bought 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $57.46 per share, for a total transaction of $103,428.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 19,071 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,095,819.66. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Linda Zukauckas acquired 2,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $43.62 per share, with a total value of $102,507.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 7,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $339,407.22. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 2,789 shares of company stock valued at $214,664. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TRU. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in TransUnion in the third quarter worth $27,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in TransUnion by 166.3% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 474 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in TransUnion by 1,629.2% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 415 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in TransUnion in the first quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in TransUnion by 36.9% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 843 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the last quarter.

TransUnion operates as a global consumer credit reporting agency that provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytic services to businesses, which uses its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and mitigate fraud risk.

