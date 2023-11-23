Trevena (NASDAQ:TRVN) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Trevena (NASDAQ:TRVN – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Trevena Price Performance

NASDAQ:TRVN opened at $0.57 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.35, a current ratio of 6.41 and a quick ratio of 6.27. The firm has a market cap of $8.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.21 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.87. Trevena has a 1-year low of $0.51 and a 1-year high of $3.65.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Trevena

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRVN. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Trevena by 90.8% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 308,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $170,000 after acquiring an additional 146,800 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Trevena by 10,526.3% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 201,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 200,000 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Trevena during the 2nd quarter worth $70,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Trevena during the 2nd quarter worth $808,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Trevena during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.95% of the company’s stock.

About Trevena

Trevena, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel medicines for patients affected by central nervous system disorders. Its lead product candidates include OLINVYK (Oliceridine) injection, a G protein biased mu-opioid receptor (MOR) ligand for the management of moderate-to-severe acute pain; TRV250, a G protein biased delta-opioid receptor agonist for the treatment of acute migraine; TRV734, a small molecule G protein biased ligand of the MOR for the treatment of moderate-to-severe acute and chronic pain; and TRV045, a novel S1P modulator for managing chronic pain.

