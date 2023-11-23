Twin Capital Management Inc. Has $22.06 Million Stock Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Twin Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report) by 4.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 169,228 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,042 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises approximately 2.9% of Twin Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Twin Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $22,061,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com during the 1st quarter worth approximately $228,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 239.1% in the first quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 78 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Range Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the first quarter valued at approximately $258,000. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the first quarter valued at approximately $261,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the first quarter valued at approximately $191,000. 57.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Amazon.com

In other news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 42,816 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.13, for a total value of $6,213,886.08. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 64,380 shares in the company, valued at $9,343,469.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.48, for a total value of $557,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 526,316 shares in the company, valued at $73,410,555.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP David Zapolsky sold 42,816 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.13, for a total value of $6,213,886.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 64,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,343,469.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 67,572 shares of company stock worth $9,639,169. Company insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Amazon.com from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $170.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Amazon.com from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Barclays increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Monday, October 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $168.93.

Amazon.com Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $146.71 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $133.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $130.45. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $81.43 and a 12-month high of $147.74. The firm has a market cap of $1.52 trillion, a P/E ratio of 76.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.17.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $143.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.53 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 12.75% and a net margin of 3.62%. Equities analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

