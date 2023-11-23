Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) Shares Acquired by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 31.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 145,475 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,465 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $6,280,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Uber Technologies by 9.3% during the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 92,267 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $3,983,000 after buying an additional 7,869 shares during the period. Brandywine Managers LLC acquired a new position in Uber Technologies during the first quarter worth about $539,000. Armistice Capital LLC grew its position in Uber Technologies by 75.0% during the first quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 1,092,000 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $34,616,000 after buying an additional 468,000 shares during the period. Vinva Investment Management Ltd acquired a new position in Uber Technologies during the first quarter worth about $1,566,000. Finally, BOKF NA grew its position in Uber Technologies by 2.0% during the first quarter. BOKF NA now owns 67,116 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $2,128,000 after buying an additional 1,311 shares during the period. 74.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UBER stock opened at $55.37 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $46.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.56. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.90 and a 52-week high of $55.82. The company has a market capitalization of $113.94 billion, a PE ratio of 113.00 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

In other Uber Technologies news, insider Tony West sold 18,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.40, for a total transaction of $963,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 181,339 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,320,824.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, insider Tony West sold 18,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.40, for a total value of $963,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 181,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,320,824.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.84, for a total value of $5,284,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,016,243 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,698,280.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 187,616 shares of company stock valued at $9,747,789. 3.84% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

UBER has been the topic of several recent research reports. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 13th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $48.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $57.00 price target (up previously from $55.00) on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Thirty analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.44.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

