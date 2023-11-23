UBS Group Lowers Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK) Price Target to $9.00

Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK – Free Report) had its price target reduced by UBS Group from $11.00 to $9.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

CWK has been the topic of a number of other reports. Raymond James lowered their price target on Cushman & Wakefield from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Citigroup reissued a neutral rating and issued a $10.50 target price on shares of Cushman & Wakefield in a report on Monday, September 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Cushman & Wakefield has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $10.10.

Cushman & Wakefield Stock Up 0.6 %

NYSE CWK opened at $8.45 on Wednesday. Cushman & Wakefield has a 52 week low of $6.24 and a 52 week high of $15.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. The company has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.85 and a beta of 1.41. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $7.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.40.

Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. Cushman & Wakefield had a negative net margin of 0.79% and a positive return on equity of 12.01%. Cushman & Wakefield’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.43 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cushman & Wakefield will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Cushman & Wakefield

In related news, major shareholder Tpg Gp A, Llc sold 10,000,000 shares of Cushman & Wakefield stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.63, for a total value of $76,300,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 24,832,955 shares in the company, valued at $189,475,446.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.24% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Graham Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Cushman & Wakefield in the 3rd quarter worth about $154,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in Cushman & Wakefield in the third quarter worth about $375,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in shares of Cushman & Wakefield during the third quarter valued at approximately $112,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Cushman & Wakefield during the third quarter valued at approximately $257,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 3.8% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 40,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 1,485 shares during the period. 90.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cushman & Wakefield Company Profile

Cushman & Wakefield plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial real estate services under the Cushman & Wakefield brand in the United States, Australia, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Asia Pacific segments.

