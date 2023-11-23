UBS Group Lowers Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) Price Target to $95.00

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by UBS Group from $104.00 to $95.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

EMR has been the subject of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Emerson Electric from $109.00 to $106.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Emerson Electric in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. They issued an overweight rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Vertical Research raised Emerson Electric from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, September 15th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $112.00 to $109.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Argus raised shares of Emerson Electric from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, August 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $104.61.

Get Emerson Electric alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on EMR

Emerson Electric Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE EMR opened at $88.84 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $50.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 2.75. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $92.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $90.95. Emerson Electric has a 52-week low of $76.94 and a 52-week high of $100.62.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.30 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $4.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.20 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 87.17% and a return on equity of 11.78%. The company’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.53 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Emerson Electric will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Emerson Electric Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be paid a $0.525 dividend. This is a boost from Emerson Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 16th. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is 9.16%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Surendralal Lanca Karsanbhai purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $88.20 per share, for a total transaction of $882,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 148,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,101,404.40. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Emerson Electric news, Director Arthur F. Golden purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $85.64 per share, with a total value of $256,920.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 97,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,350,242.56. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Surendralal Lanca Karsanbhai acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $88.20 per share, with a total value of $882,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 148,542 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,101,404.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Emerson Electric

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 122.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 363 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in Emerson Electric during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, West Tower Group LLC purchased a new stake in Emerson Electric in the second quarter worth about $35,000. 72.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.