UFP Technologies (NASDAQ:UFPT) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

StockNews.com upgraded shares of UFP Technologies (NASDAQ:UFPT – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning.

UFP Technologies Stock Performance

UFP Technologies stock opened at $171.87 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.59 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $155.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $167.50. UFP Technologies has a 52 week low of $103.64 and a 52 week high of $205.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Get UFP Technologies alerts:

UFP Technologies (NASDAQ:UFPT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $100.78 million during the quarter. UFP Technologies had a return on equity of 25.37% and a net margin of 10.72%.

Insider Activity at UFP Technologies

Institutional Investors Weigh In On UFP Technologies

In related news, CEO R Jeffrey Bailly sold 4,845 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.52, for a total value of $860,084.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 105,084 shares in the company, valued at $18,654,511.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other UFP Technologies news, CEO R Jeffrey Bailly sold 4,845 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.52, for a total transaction of $860,084.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 105,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,654,511.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, VP Mitchell Rock purchased 198 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $139.00 per share, with a total value of $27,522.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 27,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,764,954. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of UFP Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of UFP Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $48,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of UFP Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of UFP Technologies by 121.3% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 394 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in shares of UFP Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $93,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.57% of the company’s stock.

About UFP Technologies

(Get Free Report)

UFP Technologies, Inc designs, engineers, and manufactures solutions for medical devices, sterile packaging, and other highly engineered custom products. The company offers protective drapes for robotic surgery, single patient use surfaces, advanced wound care, infection prevention, disposables for surgical and endoscopic procedures, packaging for orthopedic implants, orthopedic appliances, biopharma drug manufacturing, and coils for catheters; and molded components for applications in acoustic insulation, interior trim, load floors, sunshades, SUV cargo cover handles, driveshaft damping, engine and manifold covers, quarter panels, and wheel liners.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for UFP Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UFP Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.