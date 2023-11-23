UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH) Stake Decreased by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System lessened its holdings in shares of UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH – Free Report) by 3.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 542,642 shares of the healthcare company’s stock after selling 20,637 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in UiPath were worth $8,992,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University acquired a new stake in shares of UiPath in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,644,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of UiPath by 517.0% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 228,517 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $4,013,000 after acquiring an additional 191,478 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of UiPath in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,979,000. Bangor Savings Bank boosted its position in shares of UiPath by 109,876.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 60,487 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $1,002,000 after purchasing an additional 60,432 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS boosted its position in shares of UiPath by 48.4% during the 2nd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 117,309 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $1,944,000 after purchasing an additional 38,281 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.04% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Ashim Gupta sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.38, for a total transaction of $695,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,304,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,664,336.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other UiPath news, CFO Ashim Gupta sold 40,000 shares of UiPath stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.38, for a total value of $695,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,304,047 shares in the company, valued at $22,664,336.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Rich Wong sold 100,000 shares of UiPath stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.07, for a total transaction of $1,807,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 756,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,671,743.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 280,000 shares of company stock worth $4,784,200 in the last three months. 31.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

UiPath Trading Up 0.7 %

NYSE:PATH opened at $18.31 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.20 and a beta of 0.60. UiPath Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.98 and a 1-year high of $19.94. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $16.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.62.

UiPath (NYSE:PATH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 6th. The healthcare company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.05. UiPath had a negative return on equity of 7.49% and a negative net margin of 15.47%. The firm had revenue of $287.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $281.48 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.18) earnings per share. UiPath’s quarterly revenue was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that UiPath Inc. will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PATH. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of UiPath from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on shares of UiPath in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of UiPath from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of UiPath in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Macquarie lifted their price target on UiPath from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, UiPath currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.84.

UiPath Profile

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, and Japan. The company offers a suite of interrelated software to build, manage, run, engage, measure, and govern automation within the organization.

