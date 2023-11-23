Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE) Stock Position Reduced by Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. cut its stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE – Free Report) by 29.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,489 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,328 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical were worth $253,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RARE. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,526,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 12.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,873,356 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $195,422,000 after buying an additional 536,513 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 26.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,457,308 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $146,603,000 after purchasing an additional 508,624 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,370,245 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $244,747,000 after purchasing an additional 492,842 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 161.6% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 772,727 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,800,000 after purchasing an additional 477,325 shares during the last quarter. 96.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical alerts:

Insider Transactions at Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical

In other news, EVP Thomas Richard Kassberg sold 39,878 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.78, for a total value of $1,307,200.84. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 246,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,092,070.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical news, EVP Thomas Richard Kassberg sold 39,878 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.78, for a total transaction of $1,307,200.84. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 246,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,092,070.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Theodore Alan Huizenga sold 970 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.15, for a total transaction of $36,035.50. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 23,777 shares in the company, valued at approximately $883,315.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 96,864 shares of company stock valued at $3,263,279. 6.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Stock Performance

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RARE opened at $38.21 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.38. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.52 and a twelve month high of $54.98. The firm has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.26 and a beta of 0.72.

Several research firms recently commented on RARE. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $90.00 to $84.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Wedbush cut their target price on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $49.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $114.00 price target on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a report on Monday, September 25th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.30.

View Our Latest Analysis on RARE

About Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical

(Free Report)

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases in North America, Latin America, Japan, Europe, and internationally. Its biologic products include Crysvita (burosumab), an antibody targeting fibroblast growth factor 23 for the treatment of X-linked hypophosphatemia, as well as tumor-induced osteomalacia; Mepsevii, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of children and adults with Mucopolysaccharidosis VII; Dojolvi for treating long-chain fatty acid oxidation disorders; and Evkeeza (evinacumab) for the treatment of homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RARE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.