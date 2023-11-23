UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF) Stock Holdings Decreased by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers reduced its stake in shares of UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 163,274 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,630 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in UMB Financial were worth $9,943,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Missouri Trust & Investment Co acquired a new stake in shares of UMB Financial during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of UMB Financial by 2,670.6% during the second quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 471 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares during the period. City State Bank lifted its stake in UMB Financial by 166.7% in the second quarter. City State Bank now owns 800 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in UMB Financial by 63.4% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 928 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in UMB Financial by 93.5% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,109 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 536 shares during the last quarter. 91.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of UMB Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $74.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of UMB Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of UMB Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Raymond James upgraded shares of UMB Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $82.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of UMB Financial from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, UMB Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $73.40.

UMB Financial Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of UMBF stock opened at $71.53 on Thursday. UMB Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $50.68 and a 1 year high of $92.68. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.18 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The bank reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.26. UMB Financial had a net margin of 16.96% and a return on equity of 13.86%. The business had revenue of $362.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $363.77 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that UMB Financial Co. will post 7.62 EPS for the current year.

UMB Financial Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, December 11th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 8th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. This is a positive change from UMB Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. UMB Financial’s payout ratio is 19.51%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO J Mariner Kemper sold 3,738 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.69, for a total transaction of $238,073.22. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,873,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $119,347,926.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 10,649 shares of company stock valued at $695,499. 9.77% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About UMB Financial

UMB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the UMB Bank that provides various banking and other financial services. The Commercial Banking segment provides commercial loans and credit card; commercial real estate financing; letters of credit; loan syndication, and consultative service; various business solutions including asset-based lending, mezzanine debt, and minority equity investment; and treasury management service, such as depository service, account reconciliation, cash management tool, accounts payable and receivable solution, electronic fund transfer and automated payment, controlled disbursement, lockbox service, and remote deposit capture service.

