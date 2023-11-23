United Bank Sells 3,365 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

United Bank lessened its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report) by 10.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 29,483 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 3,365 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for approximately 2.2% of United Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. United Bank’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $3,843,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AMZN. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC lifted its position in Amazon.com by 1,900.0% during the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 320 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the period. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the first quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Goodwin Investment Advisory raised its stake in Amazon.com by 1,225.8% during the second quarter. Goodwin Investment Advisory now owns 411 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.96% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.48, for a total value of $69,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 106,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,750,889.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.48, for a total value of $69,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 106,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,750,889.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.48, for a total value of $557,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 526,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,410,555.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 67,572 shares of company stock valued at $9,639,169. 12.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Amazon.com Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $146.71 on Thursday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $81.43 and a 1 year high of $147.74. The firm has a market cap of $1.52 trillion, a PE ratio of 76.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $133.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $130.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.27. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 12.75% and a net margin of 3.62%. The company had revenue of $143.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.53 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AMZN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet raised Amazon.com from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on Amazon.com from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Amazon.com from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Amazon.com from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Amazon.com from $180.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $168.93.

About Amazon.com

(Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

