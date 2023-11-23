United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI) Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. lowered its position in United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI – Free Report) by 6.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 337,581 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,792 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in United Natural Foods were worth $6,600,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of UNFI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in United Natural Foods by 40.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 357,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,776,000 after buying an additional 103,800 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in United Natural Foods by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 19,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $814,000 after purchasing an additional 2,239 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in United Natural Foods by 58.2% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 30,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,250,000 after purchasing an additional 11,130 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in United Natural Foods by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 157,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,492,000 after purchasing an additional 4,192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in United Natural Foods by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 50,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,071,000 after purchasing an additional 7,486 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.85% of the company’s stock.

Get United Natural Foods alerts:

Insider Activity at United Natural Foods

In related news, Director Ann Torre Bates sold 16,061 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.94, for a total value of $239,951.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO J Alexander Douglas, Jr. bought 11,265 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.32 per share, with a total value of $150,049.80. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 162,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,160,517.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Ann Torre Bates sold 16,061 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.94, for a total value of $239,951.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on UNFI. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on United Natural Foods from $20.00 to $13.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Roth Mkm lowered their price objective on United Natural Foods from $22.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on United Natural Foods in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on United Natural Foods from $24.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.83.

Get Our Latest Research Report on UNFI

United Natural Foods Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:UNFI opened at $15.27 on Thursday. United Natural Foods, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.88 and a 1 year high of $47.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $893.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.63 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $15.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.69.

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, September 26th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by $0.22. United Natural Foods had a return on equity of 7.49% and a net margin of 0.08%. The firm had revenue of $7.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.27 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that United Natural Foods, Inc. will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Natural Foods Profile

(Free Report)

United Natural Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes natural, organic, specialty, produce, and conventional grocery and non-food products in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The company offers grocery and general merchandise, produce, perishables and frozen foods, wellness and personal care items, and bulk and foodservice products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNFI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for United Natural Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Natural Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.