Universal Electronics (NASDAQ:UEIC) Price Target Lowered to $9.00 at B. Riley

Universal Electronics (NASDAQ:UEIC – Free Report) had its target price decreased by B. Riley from $13.00 to $9.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. B. Riley currently has a neutral rating on the technology company’s stock.

UEIC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Universal Electronics in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price target on shares of Universal Electronics from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd.

Shares of Universal Electronics stock opened at $7.48 on Wednesday. Universal Electronics has a fifty-two week low of $7.02 and a fifty-two week high of $25.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.87 million, a P/E ratio of -0.98 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $8.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.13.

In other Universal Electronics news, CFO Bryan M. Hackworth purchased 5,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.42 per share, for a total transaction of $42,942.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 67,239 shares in the company, valued at $566,152.38. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Bryan M. Hackworth bought 5,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.42 per share, for a total transaction of $42,942.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 67,239 shares in the company, valued at $566,152.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Toro 18 Holdings Llc bought 48,962 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.09 per share, for a total transaction of $396,102.58. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 1,412,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,428,815.81. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 102,047 shares of company stock worth $811,545. Company insiders own 8.91% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Universal Electronics by 2.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 846,003 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,430,000 after purchasing an additional 19,281 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Universal Electronics by 1.9% in the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 585,966 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,637,000 after purchasing an additional 10,813 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in Universal Electronics by 48.0% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 564,465 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,724,000 after purchasing an additional 182,987 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Universal Electronics by 1.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 520,369 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,256,000 after purchasing an additional 8,045 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Universal Electronics by 16.7% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 442,976 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,007,000 after purchasing an additional 63,367 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.18% of the company’s stock.

Universal Electronics Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells pre-programmed and universal control products, audio-video (AV) accessories, and intelligent wireless security and smart home products for video services, consumer electronics, security, home automation, climate control, and home appliance markets.

