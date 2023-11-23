Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST) Shares Sold by Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lowered its position in Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST – Free Report) by 29.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 6,822 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,887 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Upstart were worth $244,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Upstart by 78.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 705 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Upstart by 18.0% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 2,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Upstart by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $500,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Upstart by 48.1% during the 2nd quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its position in shares of Upstart by 38.6% during the 1st quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.50% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

UPST has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Upstart from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Upstart from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 14th. B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of Upstart from $49.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Upstart in a report on Monday, September 25th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Upstart in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Upstart has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.09.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Natalia Mirgorodskaya sold 5,604 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.16, for a total transaction of $180,224.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 34,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,116,402.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Natalia Mirgorodskaya sold 5,604 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.16, for a total transaction of $180,224.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 34,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,116,402.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CTO Paul Gu sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.33, for a total transaction of $646,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 867,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,048,732.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 88,689 shares of company stock valued at $2,548,831. Company insiders own 18.45% of the company’s stock.

Upstart Price Performance

Upstart stock opened at $23.48 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.94. Upstart Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.93 and a 1-year high of $72.58. The stock has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.65 and a beta of 2.09.

Upstart Profile

Upstart Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a cloud-based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform in the United States. Its platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI-enabled bank and credit union partners. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Mateo, California.

