Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) Lowered to “Equal Weight” at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley cut shares of Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN – Free Report) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports.

URBN has been the subject of several other reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Urban Outfitters from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Urban Outfitters from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Urban Outfitters from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Urban Outfitters from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Urban Outfitters from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Urban Outfitters presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $35.92.

Urban Outfitters Stock Performance

Shares of URBN opened at $31.82 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $33.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.14. Urban Outfitters has a fifty-two week low of $23.26 and a fifty-two week high of $37.81. The firm has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.26, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.50.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The apparel retailer reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.06. Urban Outfitters had a net margin of 4.56% and a return on equity of 12.51%. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Urban Outfitters will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Urban Outfitters

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Urban Outfitters by 148.5% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,533 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 916 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new stake in Urban Outfitters during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Covestor Ltd grew its position in Urban Outfitters by 561.6% during the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 999 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 848 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Urban Outfitters during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Urban Outfitters during the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. 70.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Urban Outfitters Company Profile

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of general consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and Nully. It operates Urban Outfitters stores, which offer women's and men's fashion apparel, activewear, intimates, footwear, accessories, home goods, electronics, and beauty products for young adults aged 18 to 28; and Anthropologie stores that provide women's apparel, accessories, intimates, shoes, and home furnishings, as well as gifts, decorative items, and beauty and wellness products for women aged 28 to 45.

