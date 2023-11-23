US Foods (NYSE:USFD) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of US Foods (NYSE:USFD – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Truist Financial raised their target price on US Foods from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on US Foods from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. Barclays decreased their price target on US Foods from $51.00 to $44.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on US Foods from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on US Foods in a report on Thursday, October 19th. They set a buy rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $49.70.

Get US Foods alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on USFD

US Foods Price Performance

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Shares of US Foods stock opened at $42.81 on Wednesday. US Foods has a one year low of $33.68 and a one year high of $44.52. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $39.53 and its 200 day moving average is $40.81. The stock has a market cap of $10.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.29.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of US Foods by 67.4% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of US Foods during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in US Foods by 44.6% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 875 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in US Foods by 46.6% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new position in US Foods in the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.69% of the company’s stock.

US Foods Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

US Foods Holding Corp., through its subsidiary, engages in marketing, sale, and distribution of fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. The company's customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for US Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for US Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.