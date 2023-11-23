Vertex Pharmaceuticals’ (VRTX) Hold Rating Reaffirmed at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Free Report) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $373.00 price objective on the pharmaceutical company’s stock.

VRTX has been the subject of a number of other reports. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $312.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Barclays upped their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $384.00 to $399.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $359.00 to $364.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Truist Financial reiterated a buy rating and issued a $456.00 price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $350.00 to $347.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $376.13.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

VRTX opened at $353.23 on Wednesday. Vertex Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $282.21 and a 12-month high of $387.42. The company has a current ratio of 4.08, a quick ratio of 3.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $360.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $350.80. The company has a market capitalization of $91.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.50, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.45.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The pharmaceutical company reported $4.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.53 by $0.55. The business had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 22.79% and a net margin of 35.94%. The business’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.62 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Vertex Pharmaceuticals will post 13.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Bruce I. Sachs sold 11,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.00, for a total transaction of $4,331,250.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,400,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, CMO Carmen Bozic sold 5,651 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.28, for a total value of $1,951,177.28. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 46,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,970,581.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Bruce I. Sachs sold 11,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.00, for a total value of $4,331,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 40,000 shares in the company, valued at $15,400,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 47,911 shares of company stock valued at $17,624,025 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Vertex Pharmaceuticals

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VRTX. Sandy Spring Bank grew its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 1,014.3% in the first quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 78 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Independence Bank of Kentucky purchased a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. 90.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis (CF). It markets TRIKAFTA/KAFTRIO and SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI for people with CF with at least one F508del mutation for 6 years of age or older; ORKAMBI for CF homozygous F508del mutation for CF patients 2 year or older; and KALYDECO for the treatment of patients with 4 months or older who have CF with a mutation that is responsive to ivacaftor, and R117H mutation or one of certain gating mutations.

See Also

