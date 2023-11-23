Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE) Downgraded to “Underweight” at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE – Free Report) from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat reports. Morgan Stanley currently has $1.75 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of $4.00.

SPCE has been the topic of several other research reports. Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of Virgin Galactic from $3.75 to $2.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Virgin Galactic from $3.00 to $1.00 and set a sell rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $3.10.

Get Virgin Galactic alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Virgin Galactic

Virgin Galactic Trading Down 6.8 %

Shares of Virgin Galactic stock opened at $1.99 on Wednesday. Virgin Galactic has a 1 year low of $1.38 and a 1 year high of $6.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 5.88 and a current ratio of 5.97. The company has a market capitalization of $793.42 million, a P/E ratio of -1.07 and a beta of 1.32. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.01.

Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.14. Virgin Galactic had a negative net margin of 11,299.86% and a negative return on equity of 113.76%. The company had revenue of $1.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 million. Analysts forecast that Virgin Galactic will post -1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Virgin Galactic

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. American International Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Virgin Galactic by 4.0% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 121,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $472,000 after buying an additional 4,635 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Virgin Galactic in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Virgin Galactic by 15.3% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 479,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,861,000 after buying an additional 63,507 shares during the last quarter. Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Virgin Galactic in the first quarter valued at approximately $309,000. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Virgin Galactic by 36.8% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,177,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,569,000 after buying an additional 316,524 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.46% of the company’s stock.

About Virgin Galactic

(Get Free Report)

Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc focuses on the development, manufacture, and operation of spaceships and related technologies for conducting commercial human spaceflight and flying commercial research and development payloads into space. It is also involved in the ground and flight testing, and post-flight maintenance of its spaceflight system vehicles.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Virgin Galactic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virgin Galactic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.