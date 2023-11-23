Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT) Given New $19.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $20.00 to $19.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Citigroup raised shares of Virtu Financial from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Virtu Financial from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com raised shares of Virtu Financial from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Virtu Financial from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Virtu Financial currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $20.80.

Virtu Financial Stock Up 0.9 %

Virtu Financial Dividend Announcement

VIRT stock opened at $17.69 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.52. Virtu Financial has a 52-week low of $16.26 and a 52-week high of $22.92. The company has a 50-day moving average of $17.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.92 and a beta of 0.32.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. Virtu Financial’s payout ratio is 59.26%.

Insider Transactions at Virtu Financial

In other news, CEO Douglas A. Cifu acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.06 per share, with a total value of $853,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 442,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,553,400.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Douglas A. Cifu acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.06 per share, with a total value of $853,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 442,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,553,400.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Joseph Molluso acquired 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.17 per share, with a total value of $257,550.00. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 358,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,149,607.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 44.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Virtu Financial

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VIRT. Farther Finance Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Virtu Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Virtu Financial by 123.8% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,596 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 883 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP grew its stake in shares of Virtu Financial by 236.4% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,581 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,111 shares during the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC bought a new stake in shares of Virtu Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Investors Research Corp bought a new stake in shares of Virtu Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.02% of the company’s stock.

Virtu Financial Company Profile

Virtu Financial, Inc, a financial services company in New York. The company operates through two segments, Market Making and Execution Services. Its product suite includes offerings in execution, liquidity sourcing, analytics and broker-neutral, and multi-dealer platforms in workflow technology. The company's solutions enable clients to trade on various venues across countries and in multiple asset classes, including global equities, ETFs, foreign exchange, futures, fixed income, cryptocurrencies, and other commodities.

See Also

