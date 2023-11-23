Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD) Shares Acquired by Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD – Free Report) by 24.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 13,030 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Vodafone Group Public were worth $123,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Vodafone Group Public during the second quarter worth about $31,409,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 6,163.0% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,768,805 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $30,568,000 after buying an additional 2,724,596 shares during the last quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 15.3% during the second quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC now owns 18,637,140 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $176,121,000 after buying an additional 2,467,668 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 141.4% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,012,386 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $66,686,000 after buying an additional 2,350,386 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Vodafone Group Public by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 27,537,932 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $457,680,000 after purchasing an additional 1,487,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Vodafone Group Public alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

VOD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Vodafone Group Public from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Vodafone Group Public from $13.70 to $14.45 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.89.

Vodafone Group Public Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:VOD opened at $8.91 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Vodafone Group Public Limited has a 12 month low of $8.85 and a 12 month high of $12.52.

Vodafone Group Public Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.4815 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 10.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 22nd.

Vodafone Group Public Company Profile

(Free Report)

Vodafone Group Public Limited Company provides telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. It offers mobile connectivity services comprising end-to-end services for mobile voice and data, messaging, device management, BYOx, and telecoms management, as well as professional and consulting services; and fixed line connectivity, such as fixed voice and data, broadband, software-defined networks, managed WAN, LAN, ethernet, and satellite; and financial services, as well as business and merchant services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vodafone Group Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vodafone Group Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.