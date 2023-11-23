Volta Finance (LON:VTA) Stock Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $5.04

Volta Finance (LON:VTA – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 5.04 ($0.06) and traded as low as GBX 5 ($0.06). Volta Finance shares last traded at GBX 5 ($0.06), with a volume of 2,000 shares changing hands.

Volta Finance Stock Down 1.0 %

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 5.04 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 5.03. The company has a current ratio of 33.95, a quick ratio of 15.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market cap of £1.83 million, a PE ratio of 0.06 and a beta of 0.90.

Volta Finance Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 28th were paid a €0.13 ($0.14) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 28th. Volta Finance’s payout ratio is presently 0.67%.

About Volta Finance

Volta Finance Limited is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by AXA Investment Managers Paris SA The fund invests in the fixed income markets of Europe and the United States. It primarily invests in corporate credits, sovereign and quasi-sovereign debt, residential mortgage loans, CDOs, ABS, leveraged loans, automobile loans, and debt interests in infrastructure assets.

