WaFd (NASDAQ:WAFD) Upgraded to Hold by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of WaFd (NASDAQ:WAFD – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday.

WaFd Trading Up 1.0 %

WAFD opened at $26.84 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $25.76 and its 200-day moving average is $27.16. WaFd has a 1-year low of $23.36 and a 1-year high of $37.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The company has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.22 and a beta of 0.83.

WaFd (NASDAQ:WAFD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by ($0.19). WaFd had a net margin of 23.51% and a return on equity of 12.38%. The company had revenue of $151.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $199.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that WaFd will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WaFd Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 8th. Investors of record on Friday, November 24th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 22nd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.73%. WaFd’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.88%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WAFD. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in WaFd by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 906,332 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,745,000 after buying an additional 11,031 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in WaFd by 60.1% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 43,493 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,428,000 after buying an additional 16,323 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in WaFd by 120.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 13,329 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $455,000 after buying an additional 7,274 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in WaFd by 39.7% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 75,272 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,470,000 after buying an additional 21,388 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in WaFd by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 23,904 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $785,000 after buying an additional 2,305 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.36% of the company’s stock.

About WaFd

WaFd, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Washington Federal Bank, National Association that provides lending, depository, insurance, and other banking services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including business and personal checking accounts, and term certificates of deposit, as well as money market accounts and passbook savings accounts.

