WBI Investments Inc. Invests $8.88 Million in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

WBI Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 68,089 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock, valued at approximately $8,876,000. Amazon.com comprises 1.6% of WBI Investments Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sonen Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 6.1% during the second quarter. Sonen Capital LLC now owns 15,211 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,983,000 after acquiring an additional 877 shares during the period. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 14.4% during the second quarter. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC now owns 1,335,721 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $174,125,000 after acquiring an additional 168,381 shares during the period. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 9.6% during the second quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. now owns 6,408 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $835,000 after acquiring an additional 559 shares during the period. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 15.1% during the second quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 4,424 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $576,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares during the period. Finally, Hemington Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 22.3% during the second quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 16,983 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,213,000 after acquiring an additional 3,094 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.96% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AMZN. Barclays upped their price target on Amazon.com from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Loop Capital upped their price target on Amazon.com from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Truist Financial cut their target price on Amazon.com from $176.00 to $174.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Citigroup increased their target price on Amazon.com from $145.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, HSBC began coverage on Amazon.com in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $168.93.

AMZN stock opened at $146.71 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $133.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $130.45. The company has a market cap of $1.52 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.17. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $81.43 and a twelve month high of $147.74.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.27. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 12.75% and a net margin of 3.62%. The company had revenue of $143.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.53 billion. Analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 42,816 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.13, for a total value of $6,213,886.08. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 64,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,343,469.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.48, for a total transaction of $557,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 526,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,410,555.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP David Zapolsky sold 42,816 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.13, for a total value of $6,213,886.08. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 64,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,343,469.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 67,572 shares of company stock valued at $9,639,169 over the last three months. Insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

