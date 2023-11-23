Wedbush Trims Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) Target Price to $215.00

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) had its price target cut by Wedbush from $230.00 to $215.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the home improvement retailer’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on LOW. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $255.00 to $230.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Truist Financial reissued a buy rating and issued a $235.00 price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Tuesday. Loop Capital cut their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $225.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lowe’s Companies currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $236.96.

Shares of NYSE:LOW opened at $198.48 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $200.11 and a 200 day moving average of $213.14. The stock has a market cap of $114.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.07. Lowe’s Companies has a 12 month low of $181.85 and a 12 month high of $237.21.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $20.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.87 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 6.48% and a negative return on equity of 58.56%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.27 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies will post 13.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 24th will be paid a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 23rd. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is 43.31%.

In related news, EVP Joseph Michael Mcfarland sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.53, for a total value of $1,001,385.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,594 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,368,562.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Lowe’s Companies news, EVP Joseph Michael Mcfarland sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.53, for a total transaction of $1,001,385.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,594 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,368,562.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Janice Dupre sold 5,380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.28, for a total transaction of $1,244,286.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,600,676.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC now owns 1,271 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $287,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Invst LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Invst LLC now owns 4,090 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $923,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,119 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Goldstein Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Goldstein Advisors LLC now owns 1,130 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veracity Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 2,858 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $645,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. 71.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

