Wells Fargo & Company Trims Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) Target Price to $48.00

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Free Report) had its target price decreased by Wells Fargo & Company from $50.00 to $48.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the energy company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America raised their target price on Devon Energy from $54.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $62.00 to $58.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Citigroup cut their price target on Devon Energy from $57.00 to $55.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Devon Energy from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $58.06.

Shares of Devon Energy stock opened at $45.16 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.72, a PEG ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 2.30. Devon Energy has a twelve month low of $42.59 and a twelve month high of $70.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.77.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.77 per share. This is a positive change from Devon Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. Devon Energy’s payout ratio is presently 13.68%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wahed Invest LLC boosted its holdings in Devon Energy by 2.1% during the first quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 7,933 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $469,000 after buying an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 2,459 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 1,715 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Devon Energy by 6.0% during the second quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,543 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. Finally, Diligent Investors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 4.6% during the second quarter. Diligent Investors LLC now owns 4,639 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. 68.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Anadarko, Williston, Eagle Ford, and Powder River Basin. The company was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

