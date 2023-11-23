Winthrop Advisory Group LLC Acquires 911 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Winthrop Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 4.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 22,612 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 911 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for about 1.2% of Winthrop Advisory Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $7,700,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 634,238,715 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $147,714,197,000 after purchasing an additional 6,129,708 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Microsoft by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 295,509,547 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $68,824,173,000 after acquiring an additional 1,951,554 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in Microsoft by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 200,523,373 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $57,810,889,000 after acquiring an additional 1,537,712 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Microsoft by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 195,859,819 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $50,302,677,000 after acquiring an additional 556,020 shares during the period. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Microsoft by 112,158.6% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 150,187,424 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $36,017,948,000 after acquiring an additional 150,053,637 shares during the period. 69.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Microsoft Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of Microsoft stock opened at $377.85 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.66. Microsoft Co. has a 52-week low of $219.35 and a 52-week high of $379.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.81 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $338.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $333.22.

Microsoft Increases Dividend

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The software giant reported $2.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.34. Microsoft had a net margin of 35.31% and a return on equity of 38.79%. The firm had revenue of $56.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.35 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 11.13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 16th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. This is a positive change from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 15th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.04%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on MSFT shares. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Microsoft from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Guggenheim upgraded Microsoft from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $390.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $425.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Microsoft from $410.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $388.06.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 26,815 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.37, for a total value of $8,778,426.55. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 198,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,941,369.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Microsoft news, CEO Satya Nadella sold 38,234 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.43, for a total transaction of $12,557,192.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 800,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $262,963,391.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 26,815 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.37, for a total value of $8,778,426.55. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 198,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,941,369.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

