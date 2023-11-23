Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH) Shares Bought by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH – Free Report) by 8.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 47,246 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,607 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.06% of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts worth $3,240,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Banque Pictet & Cie SA increased its stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 93,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,424,000 after acquiring an additional 3,688 shares during the last quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd. increased its position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd. now owns 19,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,340,000 after purchasing an additional 2,635 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 7,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $536,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $9,839,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,042,000 after purchasing an additional 727 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Wyndham Hotels & Resorts alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on WH shares. HSBC started coverage on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $87.00 target price for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Sunday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $84.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Wyndham Hotels & Resorts has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $87.00.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Stock Up 1.0 %

WH stock opened at $78.11 on Thursday. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a twelve month low of $63.69 and a twelve month high of $81.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48. The company has a market capitalization of $6.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.77, a PEG ratio of 7.62 and a beta of 1.37. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.28.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.06. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 20.98% and a return on equity of 36.32%. The business had revenue of $402.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $395.44 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.21 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 12th. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.82%.

About Wyndham Hotels & Resorts

(Free Report)

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. It operates through Hotel Franchising and Hotel Management segments. The Hotel Franchising segment licenses its lodging brands and provides related services to third-party hotel owners and others. The Hotel Management segment provides hotel management services for full-service hotels.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wyndham Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.