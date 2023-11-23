Yiren Digital (NYSE:YRD) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Yiren Digital (NYSE:YRD – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning.

Yiren Digital Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:YRD opened at $2.99 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $268.58 million, a P/E ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 4.95 and a current ratio of 4.95. Yiren Digital has a one year low of $0.83 and a one year high of $3.85. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.41.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Yiren Digital

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Yiren Digital by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 854,757 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,173,000 after purchasing an additional 6,293 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Yiren Digital by 34.0% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,289 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 6,164 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Yiren Digital in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Yiren Digital by 238.9% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 57,425 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 40,479 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Yiren Digital in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $232,000. 1.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Yiren Digital Company Profile

Yiren Digital Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as an online consumer finance marketplace that connects borrowers and investors in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through Wealth, Credit, and Other segments. It offers loan facilitation services; and post-origination services, such as cash processing, collection, and SMS services.

