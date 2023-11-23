Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $79.84.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Tuesday. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd.

Get Zoom Video Communications alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Zoom Video Communications

Zoom Video Communications Price Performance

ZM opened at $63.83 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of -0.16. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $64.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.14. Zoom Video Communications has a 1 year low of $58.87 and a 1 year high of $85.13.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 20th. The company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.21. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 5.21% and a return on equity of 5.09%. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Zoom Video Communications will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Zoom Video Communications

In other news, CEO Eric S. Yuan sold 11,208 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.87, for a total value of $671,022.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Eric S. Yuan sold 11,208 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.87, for a total transaction of $671,022.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Aparna Bawa sold 16,957 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.14, for a total transaction of $1,070,664.98. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 1,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $124,890.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 146,415 shares of company stock valued at $9,669,297 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 11.28% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Zoom Video Communications

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZM. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 90,648.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 5,660,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,261,000 after purchasing an additional 5,654,650 shares in the last quarter. Newlands Management Operations LLC increased its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 343.2% during the second quarter. Newlands Management Operations LLC now owns 5,785,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,726,000 after buying an additional 4,480,051 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 61.0% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,449,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $756,052,000 after buying an additional 2,444,294 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications in the fourth quarter worth about $98,156,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 639.9% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,629,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,916,000 after acquiring an additional 1,408,908 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.85% of the company’s stock.

Zoom Video Communications Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides unified communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system; and Zoom Chat enables users to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Zoom Video Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoom Video Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.