Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) Given New $170.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZSFree Report) had its price target boosted by Morgan Stanley from $155.00 to $170.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Zscaler from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 13th. Wedbush raised their price target on Zscaler from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Zscaler from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on Zscaler from $185.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated a neutral rating and issued a $170.00 price target on shares of Zscaler in a research note on Tuesday. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $187.03.

Zscaler Stock Down 0.4 %

ZS stock opened at $190.64 on Wednesday. Zscaler has a twelve month low of $84.93 and a twelve month high of $193.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The firm has a market cap of $28.06 billion, a PE ratio of -135.21 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a 50 day moving average of $165.14 and a 200 day moving average of $151.39.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZSGet Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, September 5th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $455.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $430.38 million. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 31.64% and a negative net margin of 12.51%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 43.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.40) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Zscaler will post -1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Zscaler news, CEO Jagtar Singh Chaudhry sold 2,844 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.45, for a total transaction of $439,255.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 372,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,469,454.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Zscaler news, CEO Jagtar Singh Chaudhry sold 2,844 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.45, for a total transaction of $439,255.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 372,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,469,454.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Remo Canessa sold 18,693 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.28, for a total value of $2,883,956.04. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 253,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,167,372.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 99,758 shares of company stock valued at $15,782,935 over the last ninety days. 19.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Zscaler in the second quarter valued at approximately $910,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zscaler in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zscaler in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zscaler in the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Zscaler during the first quarter worth $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.45% of the company’s stock.

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

