Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) Price Target Raised to $229.00 at BTIG Research

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Free Report) had its price objective increased by BTIG Research from $191.00 to $229.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on ZS. JMP Securities restated a market outperform rating and issued a $225.00 price objective on shares of Zscaler in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Zscaler from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a neutral rating and issued a $170.00 target price on shares of Zscaler in a report on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Zscaler from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $187.03.

Shares of ZS opened at $190.64 on Wednesday. Zscaler has a one year low of $84.93 and a one year high of $193.49. The company has a market cap of $28.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -135.21 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $165.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $151.39.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 5th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $455.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $430.38 million. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 12.51% and a negative return on equity of 31.64%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.40) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Zscaler will post -1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Jagtar Singh Chaudhry sold 2,844 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.45, for a total transaction of $439,255.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 372,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,469,454.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Jagtar Singh Chaudhry sold 2,844 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.45, for a total value of $439,255.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 372,091 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,469,454.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Amit Sinha sold 3,680 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.94, for a total transaction of $676,899.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 36,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,768,992. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 99,758 shares of company stock valued at $15,782,935 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 19.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ZS. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in Zscaler by 60.5% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares during the period. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Zscaler during the third quarter worth $32,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Zscaler during the first quarter worth $39,000. Vestor Capital LLC acquired a new position in Zscaler during the first quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Zscaler during the second quarter worth $40,000. 46.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

