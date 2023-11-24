10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG) Insider Sells $619,480.62 in Stock

10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG – Get Free Report) insider James Wilbur sold 14,718 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.09, for a total transaction of $619,480.62. Following the sale, the insider now owns 86,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,653,664.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

10x Genomics Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TXG opened at $43.35 on Friday. 10x Genomics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.28 and a twelve month high of $63.57. The company’s 50 day moving average is $40.09 and its 200 day moving average is $49.36. The company has a market cap of $5.12 billion, a PE ratio of -22.70 and a beta of 1.84.

10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.06). 10x Genomics had a negative return on equity of 24.24% and a negative net margin of 37.79%. The company had revenue of $153.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.11 million. Equities research analysts predict that 10x Genomics, Inc. will post -1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have weighed in on TXG. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of 10x Genomics in a report on Monday, August 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of 10x Genomics in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of 10x Genomics from $66.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of 10x Genomics from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, 10x Genomics presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $60.78.

Institutional Trading of 10x Genomics

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TXG. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of 10x Genomics by 56.4% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,666,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $522,514,000 after purchasing an additional 4,565,400 shares during the last quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC grew its position in 10x Genomics by 111.6% in the 1st quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC now owns 3,075,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,587,000 after acquiring an additional 1,621,959 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in 10x Genomics by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,156,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $696,572,000 after acquiring an additional 1,138,358 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in 10x Genomics by 198.9% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,603,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,521,000 after acquiring an additional 1,066,837 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its position in 10x Genomics by 467.3% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,213,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,216,000 after acquiring an additional 999,487 shares in the last quarter. 79.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

10x Genomics Company Profile

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides chromium and chromium connect instruments, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumables products.

Recommended Stories

