3,093 Shares in Ocwen Financial Co. (NYSE:OCN) Purchased by American International Group Inc.

American International Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ocwen Financial Co. (NYSE:OCN – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 3,093 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $93,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of OCN. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Ocwen Financial in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its stake in Ocwen Financial by 82.7% in the 2nd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,485 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 672 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Ocwen Financial by 3,196.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,648 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,598 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in Ocwen Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its stake in Ocwen Financial by 57.1% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,241 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 1,905 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.91% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on OCN shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ocwen Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on shares of Ocwen Financial from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, October 2nd.

Shares of NYSE:OCN opened at $26.70 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $24.47 and a 200-day moving average of $28.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $204.98 million, a PE ratio of -2.47 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a current ratio of 22.74, a quick ratio of 22.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.54. Ocwen Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $21.15 and a 12 month high of $36.97.

Ocwen Financial Corporation, a financial services company, originates and services mortgage loans in the United States, the United States Virgin Islands, India, and the Philippines. The company operates through Servicing and Originations segments. It provides commercial mortgage loan servicing, special servicing, and asset management services, as well as residential mortgage loan servicing, such as forward and reverse conventional, government-insured, and non-agency loans, including the reverse mortgage loans to owners of mortgage loans and foreclosed real estate.

