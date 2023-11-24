5,762 Shares in Richardson Electronics, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RELL) Bought by American International Group Inc.

American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Richardson Electronics, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RELL – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 5,762 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $95,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DDD Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Richardson Electronics in the 2nd quarter worth about $7,786,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Richardson Electronics by 2,466.0% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 360,004 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,679,000 after purchasing an additional 345,974 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Richardson Electronics by 36.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 665,486 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,854,000 after purchasing an additional 176,813 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Richardson Electronics by 490.0% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 155,515 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $990,000 after purchasing an additional 129,158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners increased its position in shares of Richardson Electronics by 197.9% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 175,712 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,922,000 after purchasing an additional 116,730 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.46% of the company’s stock.

Richardson Electronics Stock Performance

NASDAQ RELL opened at $11.79 on Friday. Richardson Electronics, Ltd. has a one year low of $10.25 and a one year high of $27.24. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $168.36 million, a PE ratio of 9.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.76.

Richardson Electronics Announces Dividend

Richardson Electronics ( NASDAQ:RELL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 12th. The technology company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.06. Richardson Electronics had a net margin of 6.96% and a return on equity of 9.56%. The business had revenue of $52.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.45 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Richardson Electronics, Ltd. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 9th. Richardson Electronics’s payout ratio is 20.17%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Richardson Electronics from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Richardson Electronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 12th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Richardson Electronics

In other news, Director Robert H. Kluge bought 5,000 shares of Richardson Electronics stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.79 per share, with a total value of $58,950.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 35,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $412,650. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 32.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Richardson Electronics Profile

Richardson Electronics, Ltd. provides engineered solutions, power grid and microwave tube, and related consumables worldwide. The Power and Microwave Technologies segment manufactures electron tubes and RF, Microwave and power components for semiconductors; and manufacturing equipment, RF and wireless and industrial power applications, as well as various applications including broadcast transmission, CO2 laser cutting, diagnostic imaging, dielectric and induction heating, energy transfer, high voltage switching, plasma, power conversion, radar, and radiation oncology.

