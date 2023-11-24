Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) is Insight Advisors LLC PA’s 6th Largest Position

Insight Advisors LLC PA cut its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 44,856 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 333 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises about 1.3% of Insight Advisors LLC PA’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Insight Advisors LLC PA’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $5,847,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 2.5% in the second quarter. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. now owns 11,645 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,518,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd purchased a new position in Amazon.com during the second quarter worth about $123,733,000. Meitav Investment House Ltd. grew its position in Amazon.com by 3.3% during the second quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. now owns 636,652 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $81,543,000 after buying an additional 20,574 shares in the last quarter. SP Asset Management LLC grew its position in Amazon.com by 2.6% during the second quarter. SP Asset Management LLC now owns 129,316 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $16,858,000 after buying an additional 3,293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Golden State Equity Partners grew its position in Amazon.com by 162.4% during the second quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 47,315 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $6,168,000 after buying an additional 29,281 shares in the last quarter. 57.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Amazon.com

In other news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 42,816 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.13, for a total transaction of $6,213,886.08. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 64,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,343,469.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.48, for a total transaction of $557,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 526,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,410,555.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP David Zapolsky sold 42,816 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.13, for a total value of $6,213,886.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 64,380 shares in the company, valued at $9,343,469.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 67,572 shares of company stock valued at $9,639,169. 12.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AMZN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Tigress Financial lifted their price target on Amazon.com from $204.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. HSBC began coverage on Amazon.com in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price target for the company. UBS Group dropped their price target on Amazon.com from $180.00 to $178.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Amazon.com from $145.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amazon.com presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.93.

Amazon.com Stock Performance

AMZN stock opened at $146.71 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.52 trillion, a PE ratio of 76.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.17. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $81.43 and a 12-month high of $147.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $133.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $130.56.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $143.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.53 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 12.75% and a net margin of 3.62%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

