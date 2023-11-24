APi Group Co. (NYSE:APG) Stake Lessened by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers lessened its stake in APi Group Co. (NYSE:APG – Free Report) by 12.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 295,751 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,723 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.13% of APi Group worth $8,062,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor OS LLC bought a new stake in APi Group during the second quarter valued at $1,105,000. Granite Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in APi Group during the second quarter valued at $20,981,000. Royce & Associates LP increased its stake in APi Group by 3.4% during the second quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 610,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,648,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA bought a new stake in APi Group during the second quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Findlay Park Partners LLP bought a new stake in APi Group during the second quarter valued at $32,076,000. Institutional investors own 83.44% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director James E. Lillie sold 166,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.29, for a total value of $4,548,315.14. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,057,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $110,732,777.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 16.40% of the company’s stock.

APi Group Stock Performance

Shares of APG opened at $29.81 on Friday. APi Group Co. has a 1 year low of $18.15 and a 1 year high of $29.94. The company has a market cap of $7.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $26.68 and a 200-day moving average of $26.41.

APi Group (NYSE:APG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. APi Group had a net margin of 2.18% and a return on equity of 19.11%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that APi Group Co. will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

APG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of APi Group from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of APi Group from $25.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. TheStreet downgraded shares of APi Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of APi Group from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.75.

APi Group Profile

APi Group Corporation provides safety, specialty, and industrial services in North America, Europe, Australia, the Asian-Pacific, and other countries. It operates through Safety Services and Specialty Services segments. The Safety Services segment offers safety solutions focusing on end-to-end integrated occupancy systems, such as fire protection solutions; heating, ventilation, and air conditioning solutions; and entry systems, which include the design, installation, and inspection and service of these integrated systems.

