Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) is Archford Capital Strategies LLC’s 8th Largest Position

Archford Capital Strategies LLC grew its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 1.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 54,883 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 768 shares during the period. Apple makes up about 2.0% of Archford Capital Strategies LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Archford Capital Strategies LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $10,579,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Apple by 0.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,269,995,750 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $221,753,959,000 after acquiring an additional 8,734,393 shares in the last quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc grew its stake in shares of Apple by 2.3% during the first quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc now owns 915,560,382 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $150,975,907,000 after buying an additional 20,424,207 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Apple by 116,483.5% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 569,554,722 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $74,002,245,000 after buying an additional 569,066,184 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Apple by 0.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 285,171,112 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $46,918,015,000 after buying an additional 2,421,295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Apple by 3.4% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 234,017,381 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $38,589,468,000 after buying an additional 7,736,013 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.51% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AAPL. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on Apple from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Apple from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price objective on Apple from $198.00 to $189.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $240.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Apple has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $198.25.

Apple Price Performance

AAPL opened at $191.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.98 trillion, a P/E ratio of 31.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $178.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $181.29. Apple Inc. has a 52-week low of $124.17 and a 52-week high of $198.23.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The iPhone maker reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $89.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.34 billion. Apple had a net margin of 25.31% and a return on equity of 160.78%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.29 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 6.56 EPS for the current year.

Apple Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 13th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 10th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.69%.

Insider Transactions at Apple

In other news, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 240,569 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.50, for a total transaction of $41,498,152.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,280,053 shares in the company, valued at approximately $565,809,142.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,806 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.04, for a total value of $884,496.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 34,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,383,795.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 240,569 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.50, for a total transaction of $41,498,152.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,280,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $565,809,142.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 567,839 shares of company stock worth $100,675,794 in the last 90 days. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

Featured Stories

