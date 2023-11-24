Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) is Columbia Advisory Partners LLC’s 9th Largest Position

Columbia Advisory Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,256 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 1,321 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises 1.9% of Columbia Advisory Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Columbia Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $1,795,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AAPL. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its stake in shares of Apple by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 2,615,701 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $456,728,000 after acquiring an additional 435,891 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its stake in shares of Apple by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 240,628 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $42,016,000 after buying an additional 1,040 shares during the last quarter. Markel Corp grew its stake in shares of Apple by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Markel Corp now owns 1,206,990 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $210,752,000 after buying an additional 8,450 shares during the last quarter. Camden Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Apple by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 156,364 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $27,305,000 after buying an additional 13,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Island Capital LLC boosted its stake in Apple by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Harbor Island Capital LLC now owns 135,325 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $23,629,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 58.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Apple Stock Up 0.4 %

NASDAQ AAPL opened at $191.31 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $178.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $181.29. Apple Inc. has a one year low of $124.17 and a one year high of $198.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.99. The company has a market capitalization of $2.98 trillion, a P/E ratio of 31.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.30.

Apple Dividend Announcement

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The iPhone maker reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.07. Apple had a net margin of 25.31% and a return on equity of 160.78%. The firm had revenue of $89.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.34 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.29 earnings per share. Apple’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 6.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 16th. Investors of record on Monday, November 13th were given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 10th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.50%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.69%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 123,448 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.79, for a total value of $23,305,747.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 293,266 shares in the company, valued at $55,365,688.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 123,448 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.79, for a total value of $23,305,747.92. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 293,266 shares in the company, valued at $55,365,688.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 65,536 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.11, for a total value of $11,279,400.96. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 136,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,483,548.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 567,839 shares of company stock worth $100,675,794. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AAPL. Piper Sandler Companies upped their price target on shares of Apple from $180.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Apple from $220.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a report on Friday, August 4th. Tigress Financial lifted their price objective on Apple from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price objective on Apple from $198.00 to $189.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Apple has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $198.25.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

