Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) is Kinsale Capital Group Inc.’s 7th Largest Position

Kinsale Capital Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 65.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,982 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 4,724 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises approximately 1.4% of Kinsale Capital Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Kinsale Capital Group Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $2,324,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barnes Pettey Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Apple by 0.5% in the second quarter. Barnes Pettey Financial Advisors LLC now owns 12,164 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,360,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Jacobsen Capital Management grew its position in Apple by 8.4% in the second quarter. Jacobsen Capital Management now owns 24,441 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $4,741,000 after acquiring an additional 1,898 shares during the period. Adero Partners LLC grew its position in Apple by 45.3% in the second quarter. Adero Partners LLC now owns 89,316 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $17,325,000 after acquiring an additional 27,839 shares during the period. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Apple by 18.1% in the second quarter. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 131,117 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $25,433,000 after buying an additional 20,077 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fusion Capital LLC lifted its position in Apple by 0.4% in the second quarter. Fusion Capital LLC now owns 95,698 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $18,562,000 after buying an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. 58.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AAPL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Apple from $222.00 to $216.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Piper Sandler Companies boosted their target price on Apple from $180.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $240.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Apple currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $198.25.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 123,448 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.79, for a total transaction of $23,305,747.92. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 293,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,365,688.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 240,569 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.50, for a total transaction of $41,498,152.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,280,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $565,809,142.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 123,448 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.79, for a total transaction of $23,305,747.92. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 293,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,365,688.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 567,839 shares of company stock valued at $100,675,794 over the last quarter. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Apple Stock Performance

Shares of Apple stock opened at $191.31 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $178.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $181.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.98 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.26, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.30. Apple Inc. has a 12 month low of $124.17 and a 12 month high of $198.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The iPhone maker reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.07. Apple had a net margin of 25.31% and a return on equity of 160.78%. The business had revenue of $89.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.29 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 6.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Apple Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 16th. Investors of record on Monday, November 13th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 10th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.69%.

Apple Company Profile



Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

Further Reading

