Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Position Trimmed by Aspen Wealth Strategies LLC

Aspen Wealth Strategies LLC trimmed its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,166 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 1,253 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for 2.5% of Aspen Wealth Strategies LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Aspen Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $3,330,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Center For Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Apple by 53.3% in the second quarter. Center For Asset Management LLC now owns 21,898 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $4,247,000 after purchasing an additional 7,616 shares during the last quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co raised its stake in shares of Apple by 8.3% in the first quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 785,000 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $129,447,000 after purchasing an additional 60,000 shares during the last quarter. Arista Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Apple by 1.0% in the first quarter. Arista Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,680 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $4,399,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 22.2% during the 2nd quarter. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 7,897 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,532,000 after acquiring an additional 1,436 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 3,919,534 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $646,332,000 after acquiring an additional 89,615 shares during the last quarter. 58.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Apple alerts:

Apple Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL opened at $191.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.99. The company has a market cap of $2.98 trillion, a P/E ratio of 31.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $178.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $181.29. Apple Inc. has a 52-week low of $124.17 and a 52-week high of $198.23.

Apple Dividend Announcement

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The iPhone maker reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $89.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.34 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 160.78% and a net margin of 25.31%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.29 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 6.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 13th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 10th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.50%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.69%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Apple

In other Apple news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 65,536 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.11, for a total transaction of $11,279,400.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 136,445 shares in the company, valued at $23,483,548.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Apple news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 65,536 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.11, for a total transaction of $11,279,400.96. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,445 shares in the company, valued at $23,483,548.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 240,569 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.50, for a total value of $41,498,152.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,280,053 shares in the company, valued at $565,809,142.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 567,839 shares of company stock worth $100,675,794 over the last 90 days. 0.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AAPL. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $220.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Friday, September 15th. Barclays lowered their price target on Apple from $167.00 to $166.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 30th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Apple from $180.00 to $204.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $190.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Apple from $220.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $198.25.

Read Our Latest Report on Apple

Apple Company Profile

(Free Report)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.