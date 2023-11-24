Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Bought by Wealthstream Advisors Inc.

Wealthstream Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,845 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,123 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for 1.3% of Wealthstream Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Wealthstream Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $2,491,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. NTV Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 2.9% during the second quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC now owns 147,306 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $28,573,000 after purchasing an additional 4,166 shares in the last quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apple during the second quarter valued at approximately $14,125,000. Jackson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apple during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,583,000. Parcion Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Apple by 2.9% during the second quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC now owns 199,041 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $38,608,000 after purchasing an additional 5,551 shares during the period. Finally, IFS Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Apple by 77.6% during the second quarter. IFS Advisors LLC now owns 1,920 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 839 shares during the period. 58.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Apple

In other Apple news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,806 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.04, for a total value of $884,496.24. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 34,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,383,795.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,806 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.04, for a total value of $884,496.24. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 34,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,383,795.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 65,536 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.11, for a total value of $11,279,400.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,483,548.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 567,839 shares of company stock valued at $100,675,794. 0.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Apple Stock Up 0.4 %

Apple stock opened at $191.31 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.98 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.26, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $178.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $181.29. Apple Inc. has a 52 week low of $124.17 and a 52 week high of $198.23.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The iPhone maker reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $89.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.34 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 160.78% and a net margin of 25.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.29 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 6.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Apple Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 13th were issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 10th. Apple’s payout ratio is 15.69%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Apple from $180.00 to $204.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Piper Sandler Companies increased their target price on Apple from $180.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Barclays reduced their target price on Apple from $167.00 to $166.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on Apple from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $240.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $198.25.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

