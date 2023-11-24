Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Purchased by Fusion Capital LLC

Fusion Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 0.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 95,698 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the period. Apple accounts for approximately 10.4% of Fusion Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Fusion Capital LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $18,562,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AAPL. Center For Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Apple by 53.3% during the second quarter. Center For Asset Management LLC now owns 21,898 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $4,247,000 after purchasing an additional 7,616 shares during the last quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co raised its holdings in Apple by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 785,000 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $129,447,000 after acquiring an additional 60,000 shares during the period. Arista Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Apple by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Arista Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,680 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $4,399,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Apple by 22.2% in the second quarter. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 7,897 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,532,000 after purchasing an additional 1,436 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in shares of Apple by 2.3% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 3,919,534 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $646,332,000 after purchasing an additional 89,615 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.51% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on AAPL shares. Piper Sandler Companies lifted their price objective on Apple from $180.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $210.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $210.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Apple from $220.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Apple from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Apple has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $198.25.

Apple Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $191.31 on Friday. Apple Inc. has a 12 month low of $124.17 and a 12 month high of $198.23. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $178.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $181.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The firm has a market cap of $2.98 trillion, a P/E ratio of 31.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.30.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The iPhone maker reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.07. Apple had a return on equity of 160.78% and a net margin of 25.31%. The firm had revenue of $89.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.29 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 6.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Apple Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 13th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 10th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.50%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.69%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Apple news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,806 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.04, for a total transaction of $884,496.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 34,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,383,795.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 240,569 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.50, for a total value of $41,498,152.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,280,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $565,809,142.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,806 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.04, for a total value of $884,496.24. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 34,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,383,795.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 567,839 shares of company stock valued at $100,675,794. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

