Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Stock Holdings Raised by NTV Asset Management LLC

NTV Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 2.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 147,306 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,166 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for 5.0% of NTV Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. NTV Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $28,573,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AAPL. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apple during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Summit Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 16,252.3% in the first quarter. Summit Wealth Group LLC now owns 6,992,420 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 6,949,659 shares during the period. HBC Financial Services PLLC grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 21.7% in the first quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 448 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 27.3% in the first quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 983 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the period. Finally, Magellan Asset Management Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 10.6% in the second quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 1,323 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $181,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. 58.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Apple

In related news, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 240,569 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.50, for a total value of $41,498,152.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,280,053 shares in the company, valued at $565,809,142.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 240,569 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.50, for a total value of $41,498,152.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,280,053 shares in the company, valued at $565,809,142.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,806 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.04, for a total transaction of $884,496.24. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 34,687 shares in the company, valued at $6,383,795.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 567,839 shares of company stock worth $100,675,794 over the last three months. 0.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Apple from $220.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Raymond James raised their target price on Apple from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Apple from $180.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Apple from $180.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Apple has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $198.25.

Apple Trading Up 0.4 %

NASDAQ AAPL opened at $191.31 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $178.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $181.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The stock has a market cap of $2.98 trillion, a PE ratio of 31.26, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.30. Apple Inc. has a 12 month low of $124.17 and a 12 month high of $198.23.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The iPhone maker reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $89.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.34 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 160.78% and a net margin of 25.31%. Apple’s quarterly revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.29 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 6.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Apple Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 16th. Investors of record on Monday, November 13th were issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 10th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.50%. Apple’s payout ratio is 15.69%.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

