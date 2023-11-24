Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT) Shares Purchased by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT – Free Report) by 6.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 43,805 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,587 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.11% of Applied Industrial Technologies worth $6,344,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,351 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,404 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Applied Industrial Technologies by 2.3% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,566 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $661,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its stake in Applied Industrial Technologies by 4.7% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 2,399 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. increased its stake in Applied Industrial Technologies by 33.1% during the first quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 470 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. 92.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Applied Industrial Technologies news, Director Peter C. Wallace sold 1,984 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.01, for a total value of $323,411.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,853,719.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Mary Dean Hall sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.99, for a total value of $307,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,812 shares in the company, valued at $740,999.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Peter C. Wallace sold 1,984 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.01, for a total value of $323,411.84. Following the sale, the director now owns 23,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,853,719.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 9,454 shares of company stock valued at $1,531,207. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE AIT opened at $161.88 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.52, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $116.94 and a 12 month high of $167.94. The company has a market capitalization of $6.27 billion, a PE ratio of 17.48 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $157.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $147.36.

Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. Applied Industrial Technologies had a net margin of 8.18% and a return on equity of 25.39%. Research analysts forecast that Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. will post 9.43 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th. Applied Industrial Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.12%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Applied Industrial Technologies from $161.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Loop Capital upped their target price on Applied Industrial Technologies from $170.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 14th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Applied Industrial Technologies from $162.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Applied Industrial Technologies in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc distributes industrial motion, power, control, and automation technology solutions in North America, Australia, New Zealand, and Singapore. It operates in two segments, Service Center Based Distribution, and Engineered Solutions. The company distributes bearings, power transmission products, engineered fluid power components and systems, specialty flow control solutions, advanced automation products, industrial rubber products, linear motion components, automation solutions, tools, safety products, oilfield supplies, and other industrial and maintenance supplies; and motors, belting, drives, couplings, pumps, hydraulic and pneumatic components, filtration supplies, valves, fittings, process instrumentation, actuators, and hoses, filtration supplies, as well as other related supplies for general operational needs of customers' machinery and equipment.

