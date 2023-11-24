ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB) Shares Sold by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers cut its holdings in shares of ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB – Free Report) by 3.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 75,896 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,746 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.32% of ArcBest worth $7,499,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in ArcBest during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ArcBest during the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in ArcBest during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $58,000. National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in shares of ArcBest by 21.5% in the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 729 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of ArcBest by 1,668.9% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 796 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 751 shares in the last quarter. 95.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ARCB shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of ArcBest from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 30th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of ArcBest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 30th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of ArcBest from $110.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of ArcBest from $137.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of ArcBest from $110.00 to $108.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.10.

Insider Transactions at ArcBest

In other news, Director Kathleen D. Mcelligott sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.24, for a total transaction of $551,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,900 shares in the company, valued at $2,083,536. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO John Matthew Beasley acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $104.98 per share, with a total value of $104,980.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 5,392 shares in the company, valued at $566,052.16. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Kathleen D. Mcelligott sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.24, for a total transaction of $551,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,083,536. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.65% of the company’s stock.

ArcBest Trading Up 0.7 %

NASDAQ ARCB opened at $122.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a PE ratio of 16.56 and a beta of 1.50. ArcBest Co. has a one year low of $68.00 and a one year high of $124.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $105.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $100.83.

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The transportation company reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.82. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. ArcBest had a net margin of 4.02% and a return on equity of 16.35%. ArcBest’s quarterly revenue was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.80 earnings per share. Analysts expect that ArcBest Co. will post 7.78 earnings per share for the current year.

ArcBest Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 8th were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 7th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.39%. ArcBest’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.50%.

ArcBest Company Profile

ArcBest Corporation provides freight transportation and integrated logistics services. It operates through three segments: Asset-Based, ArcBest, and FleetNet. The Asset-Based segment transports general commodities, such as food, textiles, apparel, furniture, appliances, chemicals, nonbulk petroleum products, rubber, plastics, metal and metal products, wood, glass, automotive parts, machinery, and miscellaneous manufactured products through less-than-truckload services.

See Also

