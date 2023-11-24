AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS) Stock Position Reduced by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System decreased its stake in AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS – Free Report) by 8.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 145,796 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 12,720 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.17% of AXIS Capital worth $7,848,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AXS. US Bancorp DE increased its position in AXIS Capital by 447.2% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 487 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AXIS Capital in the first quarter worth about $33,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of AXIS Capital by 177.9% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 842 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of AXIS Capital during the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in AXIS Capital by 1,421.9% in the 1st quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 1,735 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 1,621 shares during the last quarter. 89.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AXIS Capital Price Performance

Shares of AXS stock opened at $55.36 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.84, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $56.11 and its 200-day moving average is $55.02. AXIS Capital Holdings Limited has a 1 year low of $51.25 and a 1 year high of $63.99.

AXIS Capital Dividend Announcement

AXIS Capital ( NYSE:AXS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The insurance provider reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. AXIS Capital had a return on equity of 18.10% and a net margin of 10.11%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.03 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that AXIS Capital Holdings Limited will post 8.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 29th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.18%. AXIS Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.12%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of AXIS Capital from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $59.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of AXIS Capital from $70.00 to $68.00 in a report on Friday, October 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on AXIS Capital in a research note on Friday, September 8th. They set a “sell” rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on AXIS Capital in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America upgraded AXIS Capital from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $53.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.20.

AXIS Capital Profile

AXIS Capital Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides various specialty insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment offers property insurance products for commercial buildings, residential premises, construction projects, and onshore energy installations; marine classes covering offshore energy, cargo, liability, kidnap and ransom, fine art, specie, and hull war; and terrorism, aviation, credit and political risk, and liability insurance products.

Featured Articles

