Barnes Pettey Financial Advisors LLC Increases Stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Barnes Pettey Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,164 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up approximately 2.0% of Barnes Pettey Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. Barnes Pettey Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $2,360,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jacobsen Capital Management lifted its position in Apple by 8.4% during the second quarter. Jacobsen Capital Management now owns 24,441 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $4,741,000 after buying an additional 1,898 shares during the period. Adero Partners LLC lifted its position in Apple by 45.3% during the second quarter. Adero Partners LLC now owns 89,316 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $17,325,000 after buying an additional 27,839 shares during the period. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Apple by 18.1% during the second quarter. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 131,117 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $25,433,000 after buying an additional 20,077 shares during the period. Fusion Capital LLC lifted its position in Apple by 0.4% during the second quarter. Fusion Capital LLC now owns 95,698 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $18,562,000 after buying an additional 394 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthstream Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Apple by 9.6% during the second quarter. Wealthstream Advisors Inc. now owns 12,845 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,491,000 after buying an additional 1,123 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $191.31 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $178.09 and a 200 day moving average of $181.29. The company has a market cap of $2.98 trillion, a PE ratio of 31.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $124.17 and a 12-month high of $198.23.

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The iPhone maker reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.07. Apple had a return on equity of 160.78% and a net margin of 25.31%. The company had revenue of $89.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.29 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 6.56 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 16th. Investors of record on Monday, November 13th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 10th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.69%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of Apple from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Apple from $180.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Apple in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, TD Cowen increased their target price on Apple from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $198.25.

In related news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 123,448 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.79, for a total transaction of $23,305,747.92. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 293,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,365,688.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 123,448 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.79, for a total transaction of $23,305,747.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 293,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,365,688.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 240,569 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.50, for a total transaction of $41,498,152.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,280,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $565,809,142.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 567,839 shares of company stock worth $100,675,794. 0.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

