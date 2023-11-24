Biltmore Family Office LLC Sells 4,736 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Biltmore Family Office LLC cut its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 32.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,638 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 4,736 shares during the quarter. Biltmore Family Office LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,256,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fiduciary Planning LLC grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Fiduciary Planning LLC now owns 349 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,138,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 0.8% in the first quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 616 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,717,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 151 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $492,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Alterna Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Alterna Wealth Management Inc. now owns 289 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $942,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Archetype Wealth Partners raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Archetype Wealth Partners now owns 169 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $552,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. 57.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amazon.com Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $146.71 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.52 trillion, a P/E ratio of 76.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.98. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $81.43 and a 1 year high of $147.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $133.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $130.56.

Insider Activity

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.27. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 12.75% and a net margin of 3.62%. The business had revenue of $143.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.53 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 42,816 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.13, for a total value of $6,213,886.08. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 64,380 shares in the company, valued at $9,343,469.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 42,816 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.13, for a total transaction of $6,213,886.08. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 64,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,343,469.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 10,756 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.60, for a total value of $1,555,317.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 117,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,048,918.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 67,572 shares of company stock valued at $9,639,169 in the last 90 days. 12.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $180.00 to $178.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $150.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. TheStreet raised Amazon.com from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on Amazon.com from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Benchmark boosted their price objective on Amazon.com from $130.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $168.93.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

