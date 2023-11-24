BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) Shares Bought by Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,875 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,184 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in BorgWarner were worth $1,999,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Column Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 149.5% during the second quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 549 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 72.2% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 816 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the period. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 37.7% during the second quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,213 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of BorgWarner by 76.2% in the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,230 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 532 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in BorgWarner by 56.2% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,234 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.35% of the company’s stock.

Get BorgWarner alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on BorgWarner from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Nomura Instinet reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $44.00 price target on shares of BorgWarner in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $48.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 9th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of BorgWarner in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of BorgWarner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.72.

BorgWarner Stock Performance

Shares of BWA stock opened at $34.61 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. BorgWarner Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.63 and a 12-month high of $51.14. The business’s 50 day moving average is $37.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.98. The company has a market capitalization of $8.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.44.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The auto parts company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.07. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 15.15% and a net margin of 4.42%. The firm had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.72 billion. Analysts expect that BorgWarner Inc. will post 3.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BorgWarner Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.19%.

BorgWarner Profile

(Free Report)

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. It offers turbochargers, eBoosters, eTurbos, timing systems, emissions systems, thermal systems, gasoline ignition technology, smart remote actuators, powertrain sensors, canisters, cabin heaters, battery modules and systems, battery packs, battery heaters, and battery charging.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BWA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BorgWarner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BorgWarner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.