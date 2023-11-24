Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) Hits New 12-Month High at $55.83

Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $55.83 and last traded at $55.55, with a volume of 502197 shares. The stock had previously closed at $55.32.

Several equities analysts have commented on BSX shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $58.00 to $59.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Boston Scientific from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Boston Scientific presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $60.55.

Boston Scientific Trading Up 0.2 %

The stock has a market cap of $81.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.42. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $52.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.40.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.48 billion. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 15.46% and a net margin of 8.93%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.43 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Boston Scientific Co. will post 2.01 EPS for the current year.

In other Boston Scientific news, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 11,671 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.79, for a total transaction of $581,099.09. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 51,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,578,873.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Jeffrey B. Mirviss sold 13,971 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.14, for a total value of $742,418.94. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,245 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,467,119.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 11,671 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.79, for a total transaction of $581,099.09. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 51,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,578,873.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 393,246 shares of company stock worth $20,793,807. Corporate insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in Boston Scientific during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 209.4% in the second quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 594 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Boston Scientific in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Boston Scientific in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Motco increased its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 136.3% in the third quarter. Motco now owns 645 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the period. 89.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Boston Scientific Company Profile

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through MedSurg and Cardiovascular segments. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

